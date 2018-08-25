Chosen 25 DE Zach Harrison misses season opener with 'minor injury'

The pride of Olentangy Orange High School, USA TODAY Chosen 25 defensive end Zach Harrison, missed his senior season opener due to what team officials referred to as a, ‘minor injury,’ but he is already expressing confidence that he’ll be back soon.

The massive defensive lineman — Harrison stands all of 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds — was in shorts and sneakers when Olentangy Orange took the field for its season opener against Worthington Kilbourne. Wearing a brace on his right knee, Harrison’s coach Zebb Schroeder later told Ohio State website Lettermen Row that his star lineman was dealing with a “bone bruise” which could sideline him for additional time … or see him return next week.

Here’s more from Lettermen Row on Harrison’s condition:

“A few weeks ago he just fell, on the back of his legs,” Schroeder told the site. “He hit the turf with his knee and he just got a bone bruise.

“He’s a big kid, and getting that bone bruise to come around, right now it has just been a little slower than he’s liked, so we’re going to make sure he’s 100 percent before he comes back. … We were kind of hoping to have him back Week 1, then the swelling stayed in there. So, you know, he’s rehabbing like crazy, and he’s got to make sure he’s got his range of motion before he comes back.”

An undecided recruit in Ohio State’s backyard, Harrison is understandably one of the top targets for the Buckeyes. However, he’s also expected to be seriously considering Big Ten rivals Michigan and Penn State. There is no timetable for his commitment as of yet.

Despite playing without Harrison, Olentangy Orange started the season with a thrilling, 27-26 victory in overtime against Kilbourne, capped by a stop on a two-point conversion that would have won the game for Kilbourne late in the fourth quarter.