Chosen 25 DE Zach Harrison receives All-American jersey, still unsure of future

One of the most dominant defensive ends in the nation received his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Zach Harrison, the No. 4 player in USA TODAY High School Sports’ Chosen 25, said his mom has recorded the game for the last couple years.

“It feels good,” he said. “I’ve watched it a couple years now.”

The Olentangy Orange High School (Lewis Center, Ohio) DE is listed at 6-foot-5.5 and 243 pounds. He’s not just big, though; Harrison is a quick, agile player who can change angles well while pursuing a ball carrier.

“The combination of all of it helps me out. The offense can’t get a read because I’m fast and strong and can do both,” he said. “They can’t get into rhythms doing one thing blocking me, they have to be able to block all types of rushes.”

In August, Harrison pushed back his commitment date. He said no school in particular has stood out since and nothing has changed over the last two months.

That’s not for lack of options.

He has visited Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, according to 247 Sports, and sports offers from the usual ranked teams including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame.

With that lineup, a program can’t just wave around their trophy case to attract Harrison.

“There’s a lot of factors that I have to weigh,” he said. “The players, the coaches, the campus, you know. The history of the program, all the stuff like that.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.