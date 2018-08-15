Chosen 25 F Precious Achiuwa transfers to Montverde Academy from St. Benedict's

One of the nation’s top forward recruits, Precious Achiuwa, is headed to the defending Super 25 national champions.

Montverde Academy coach Kevin Boyle added the big recruit he needed for the senior class of 2019, getting Chosen 25 No. 13 recruit Precious Achiuwa to leave his roots in New Jersey and St. Benedict’s Prep for Montverde in sunny Florida.

The news was reported by social media content network Overtime, a USA TODAY High School Sports partner.

Achiuwa is a huge addition for Montverde, which graduated nine players from its Super 25 national champion squad in 2018. It still returns eight members of the roster, including Trae Broadnax, Serbian international David Petrusev, and fellow incoming transfers Jordan Mitchell, Makhi Mitchell (unrelated), and Maryland-commit Makhel Mitchell (Makhi Mitchell’s brother).

That core would have made for a competitive squad, but Achiuwa will clearly be the transformational talent that serves as the team’s focal point. It’s possible he could also be a catalyst to the addition of further reinforcements in the weeks ahead.

For now, Achiuwa is a big enough reward in and of himself to give Boyle a significant lift heading into the 2018-19 school year.