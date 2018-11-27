Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Stewart in talks with other elite prospects

Now that La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart III has capped off his official visit tour his plan is to weigh his options and mull over everything he took in at Washington, Kentucky, Syracuse, Michigan State and this past weekend at Duke.

Naturally, Stewart is in constant contact with the coaching staffs at each school, but he’s also regularly having chats with other elite prospects about the chances of joining forces in college.

“That’s a big part of the process,” said Stewart, who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019. “We’re all friends so we talk about these things.”

Stewart said he talks regularly with Federal Way (Wash.) forward Jaden McDaniels, ranked No. 5 overall in the Chosen 25, University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr., ranked No. 2 in the Chosen 25, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony, ranked No. 1 in the Chosen 25, Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) wing Wendell Moore Jr., ranked No. 22 in the Chosen 25, Mission Bay High School (San Diego) combo guard Boogie Ellis and SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio) shooting guard Rocket Watts.

“Of course the committed guys like Wendell and Boogie and Rocket want me to come to their schools,” Stewart said. “But with the other uncommitted guys we just talk about maybe playing together and what we like about the different schools. I just want to play with the best.”

Even if that means playing with a player at the same position with similar skill-sets like Carey.

“We can get each other better,” Stewart said. “I played with Vernon at Team USA and I know what type of player he is; we complement each other really well. At the end of the day I’ll make the best decision for me no matter who’s there or who’s coming.”

