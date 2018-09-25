Chosen 25 forward Jaden McDaniels is down to five

It’s officially a five-team race for Federal Way (Wash.) forward Jaden McDaniels; the versatile, 6-foot-10 star released his final five schools – Washington, San Diego State, Kentucky, Texas and UCLA – late Monday night via his Twitter.

Arizona and Kansas were the most notable omissions from his final list.

McDaniels, who is ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, dominated the competition in the Nike EYBL this summer, averaging 19.2 points and 9.3 rebounds a game for Seattle Rotary (Wash.).

Last season he led Federal Way to a runner-up finish, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks a game.

McDaniels has “program changer” ability because of his capacity to impact the game in a variety of different ways on both ends of the floor.

It’s no wonder that reputable NBA Draft sites, project McDaniels as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

McDaniels has yet to schedule visits, but from a recent visit to Washington to a recent school drop-in from Kentucky coach John Calipari, expect the final five to turn up the proverbial heat with McDaniels.

