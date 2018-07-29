Chosen 25 forward Matthew Hurt on Indiana staff: 'We're really close'

LAS VEGAS — Whenever five-star forward Matthew Hurt watched Indiana games last year, he’d pay special attention to Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan.

The consensus top-10 prospect noted how Morgan could shoot and dribble — could do a little bit of everything, really. He saw how IU coach Archie Miller utilized Morgan and allowed him to get out in transition and spearhead fast breaks.

If Hurt commits to the Hoosiers, that’s the role he wants to fill.

“Try to impact on both ends of the floor. Shoot it,” Hurt told IndyStar. “I’d be a mismatch nightmare for the inside bigs and I’d be able to defend. I like to play defense and I like to guard multiple positions.”

Right now, there’s a one-in-eight chance that mismatch nightmare becomes a reality for the Hoosiers’ 2019 opponents. Hurt said he’s considering IU, Minnesota, Kentucky, Duke, Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas and UCLA.

He’s going on a vacation next week, during which he’ll sit down with his family and try to narrow down his choices. Then, he’ll go about scheduling visits. He said he hopes to commit by his senior season, but he’ll extend his recruitment until April if necessary.

IU assistant coach Ed Schilling was courtside to watch Hurt play with D1Minnesota on Thursday at the Las Vegas Summer Showcase.

Hurt, a 6-9 power forward from Rochester, Minn., said he has a strong relationship with Indiana’s staff.

“(We’re) really close,” he said. “I think (Miller) is going to have a pretty successful year this upcoming year. We’re close and (associate head coach Tom) Ostrom is a great recruiter. The coaching staff is great.”

Hurt also broke down his other top seven schools. . .

Read the rest of the story in the Indianapolis Star