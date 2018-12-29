Chosen 25 forward Matthew Hurt scores 3,000th career point

If Matthew Hurt needed another resume booster, he can mark down Friday’s accomplishment.

The No. 9 player in the 2019 Chosen 25 scored his 3,000th career point.

According to the Minnesota Basketball Hub, Hurt just is the tenth player in state history to join this exclusive club.

During a pause in game action after he scored the basket, the PA announcer told the crowd what the John Marshall High School (Rochester, Minn.) power forward had achieved.

The audience gave him a standing ovation and Hurt got the game ball, flipped it over to a coach for safe keeping and waved to the stands.

Matthew Hurt of John Marshall scores 3,000th career point in Rotary Holiday Classuc game against Lake City and is honored. pic.twitter.com/X1VJWpVlg0 — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) December 28, 2018

But Hurt doesn’t exactly need another resume booster.

Last season, he averaged 33.9 points, 15 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.9 steals per game, according to 247 Sports.

He won a gold medal with Team USA and took part in the Colorado Springs minicamp in October.

And Hurt has offers from some of the historically great programs in the country and has visited Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

At power forward, Hurt is skilled in several facets of the game. He can run the floor, has good court vision and is an eager passer, and is able to take the outside shot along with post looks.

His sound technique helps him defend well and, as his numbers show, eat up the boards.

While Hurt almost certainly will not break the scoring record in Minnesota — Anders Broman scored more than 5,000 points from 2008-2013 — he’s well on pace to get into the top five.