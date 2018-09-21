CHOSEN 25 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis could make his college choice soon

It is natural for the recruiting process to get a little stale for highly sought, high-profile recruits such as Trayce Jackson-Davis at this stage of the game. There is not much more the Center Grove star can hear from the four schools that remain on his list that he has not heard already.

“I don’t know if I could do the whole ‘Rome’ thing,” Jackson-Davis said this week, referring to the length of New Albany star Romeo Langford’s recruitment before committing to Indiana in the spring. “I don’t know how he did that. That’s like seven more months. I don’t know if I could do that.”

The 6-9 Jackson-Davis, ranked 14th in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the 2019 class, can see the finish line from here. Coaches from his four finalists – Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and UCLA – have been in at open gyms and for in-home visits. He has taken official visits to UCLA and Iowa in the past three weeks and has officials scheduled to Indiana (weekend of Sept. 28-29) and Michigan State (Oct. 5-6).

And then? It could be time for a decision. Or it might be a little while longer. But not as long as it took for Langford’s decision (which, for reference, came on April 30).

“Before then, most definitely,” Jackson-Davis said. “But I don’t know if it will be like in November (the early-signing period is Nov. 14-21) or during the season, like in January. It could be anywhere between that timetable.”

