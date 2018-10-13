USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis cuts his list of schools to three

Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

Chosen 25 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis cuts his list of schools to three

Boys Basketball

Chosen 25 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis cuts his list of schools to three

And then there were three.

Five-star Center Grove big man Trayce Jackson-Davis narrowed his college choices down to three Friday night: Indiana, Michigan State and UCLA.

The 6-9 Jackson-Davis is ranked the No. 15 prospect in the country on the 247sports national composite for the 2019 class.

He attended IU’s Hoosier Hysteria last month and took an official visit to Michigan State last week. He has also taken official visits to UCLA and Iowa.

Last month, Jackson-Davis told IndyStar he didn’t expect his recruitment to last into the spring, like last year’s IndyStar Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford.

“I don’t know if I could do the whole ‘Rome’ thing,” Jackson-Davis said, referring to the length of Langford’s recruitment before committing to Indiana in the spring. “I don’t know how he did that. That’s like seven more months. I don’t know if I could do that…

“I don’t know if it will be like in November (the early-signing period is Nov. 14-21) or during the season, like in January. It could be anywhere between that timetable.”

Read the rest of the story in the Indianapolis Star

, , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, Chosen 25, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-forward-trayce-jackson-davis-cuts-his-list-of-schools-to-three
Chosen 25 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis cuts his list of schools to three
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.