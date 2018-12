University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey, the No. 3 overall player in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the 2019 class, announced Saturday morning on his Twitter account that he’ll be making his college decision on Thursday, Dec. 6:

I will announce my college decision this Thursday, December 6🙏🏾 — Vernon Carey Jr. (@vernoncarey22) December 1, 2018

The 6-foot-10 Carey, a First Team ALL-USA selection last winter, cut his list down to three schools last month — Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina.