Chosen 25 guard Boogie Ellis commits to Duke

Last month when Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) wing Wendell Moore Jr. committed to Duke he hinted that the Blue Devils would “soon” be reeling in more five-star talent to accompany him in Durham, N.C., next season.

That prediction came to fruition Friday night when Mission Valley High School (San Diego) combo guard Boogie Ellis committed to the Blue Devils over North Carolina, Memphis, USC and San Diego State.

110% committed ……….thank you to my San Diego AllStars (SDA) family and Oakland soldier family for putting me on the biggest stage Mission Bay High School for standing behind me and all my teammates and coaches that have been there with me through this process #salute pic.twitter.com/lljgOMLYqB — Boogie Ellis (@BoogieEllis) November 10, 2018

Ellis, who is ranked No. 25 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, was one of the most dynamic scorers this summer on the Nike EYBL, averaging 17 points per game and draining 46 percent of his threes for the Oakland Soldiers.

Ellis and Moore, who is ranked No. 22 overall in the Chosen 25, make up Duke’s current recruiting haul for the 2019 class, but the Blue Devils are still very much in-play for elite frontcourt stars like University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr., ranked No. 2 overall in the Chosen 25, and La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart, ranked No. 3 overall in the Chosen 25.

