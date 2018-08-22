Chosen 25 guard Jaden Springer transferring to IMG Academy

Jaden Springer, the No. 12 overall player in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for 2020, will transfer from Rocky River (Charlotte) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his junior season.

The 6-foot-5 guard announced the move via Twitter on Wednesday:

Springer dominated the Under Armour Association with B. Maze Elite (Tenn.) this summer, averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game for the league’s second-highest scoring offense (72 points per game). He was also one of the top performers at the Stephen Curry Camp earlier this month.

During the 2017-18 high school season, Springer averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds a game in route to leading Rocky River to a regional championship game.

The highly-touted guard currently holds 18 Division 1 scholarship offers, including schools like Maryland, NC State, Georgia, UCLA, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

Springer joins a loaded Ascenders squad that includes elite players like Dior Johnson, Noah Farrakhan, Lester Quinones, Josh Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Armando Bacot, among others.