Chosen 25 guard Josh Green commits to Arizona

Five-star Australian guard Josh Green announced his expected commitment to Arizona on Thursday, meaning he’ll rejoin longtime friend Nico Mannion in a powerhouse Wildcat backcourt starting in 2019-20.

Green chose the Wildcats over North Carolina, while Villanova, Kansas, USC and UNLV were also among the top 6 he posted in August.

“This is probably the biggest decision I’ve ever made,” Green said on a video, also speaking of his family and Australian roots. “I want to look back on it and make sure I made the right choice. I choose to be a Wildcat.”

At the end of the video, Green pulled back a jacket to reveal a blue Arizona shirt.

Green’s commitment continues a hot streak of Arizona recruiting, after the five-star Mannion committed to UA on Sept. 14 and four-star center Christian Koloko committed on Sept. 23. The Wildcats are expected to move into the top 10 in 2019 recruiting classes a month ahead of the November signing period.

Green told 247Sports.com that the Wildcats’ longtime interest in him led to a strong relationship and his commitment.

“I really trust in what they have going on at U of A,” Green told 247Sports.com. “Arizona’s style of game really compliments mine. I’ll be able to play in the open court a lot and be able to play and defend multiple positions, which is great as I feel one of my stronger parts of my game.”

A 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing from Australia who now plays at Florida’s IMG Academy, Green is noted for a 6-10 wingspan and athleticism that allows him to drive, defend and rebound well for his size. He could play either wing spot at Arizona, where he and Mannion will likely join returning guards such as Brandon Williams, Dylan Smith and Alex Barcello in 2019-20.

Mannion congratulated Green on Twitter, saying “Time to turn it up.”

Green spent the past two summers playing with Mannion for the West Coast Elite travel team, and the two developed a strong chemistry on and off the court. Mannion even retweeted a Twitter post Wednesday predicting a sunny day for Tucson on Thursday by adding the comment “All thanks to my brother Josh Green.”

However, Green told Rivals.com that he and Mannion were making separate decisions to attend Arizona.

“With me and Nico, we have always been close but I wanted to make sure that we did what was best for each other,” Green said. “It just ended up being that we picked the same school and that was what was best for us as players and with our development. It is going to help each of us out, though, being the one- and two-guards is very beneficial with coming in as freshmen and being ready to go.”

Green also spent the 2016-17 season playing for Phoenix Hillcrest Prep along with former UA star Deandre Ayton, and Green’s family still resides in Phoenix after moving from Sydney, Australia.

He played his freshman year of high school at Glendale Mountain Ridge High.

Green has said North Carolina was a dream school of his growing up in Sydney, and the Tar Heels were considered a serious suitor after offering Green a scholarship last July. But Green told 247Sports.com that “North Carolina could be any other school at this point. I want go where I fit in and am the happiest as a player and student.”

Of Arizona, Green also told 247Sports.com before his commitment: “I personally believe that any school who has recruited you for three years means a lot. Arizona obviously has a great relationship with me. It shows that they have trust in me I think.”