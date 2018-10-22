Chosen 25 guard Kyree Walker decommits from Arizona State

Phoenix Hillcrest Prep junior guard Kyree Walker, who committed to Arizona State two summers ago when he made the move from the Bay Area, has reopened his recruitment, his father and coach Khari Walker said.

“We sat down and talked about it,” said Khari, a coach at Hillcrest Prep. “He just wants the opportunity to be recruited. We’re not saying he’s not going to go to ASU. He just wants the opportunity to go through a year of being recruited.”

Walker, a five-star recruit, is No. 18 on USA TODAY High School Sports’ 2020 Chosen 25.

Khari said that Arizona is high on his son’s list, along with Kentucky, Kansas, California, Nevada and Texas.

Arizona offered Kyree a basketball scholarship before he came to Hillcrest two years ago.

Walker, 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, was the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year at Hayward (Calif.) Moreau Catholic his freshman year when he averaged 21.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists with his team reaching the California Division II final.

Last season, he averaged 25 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.7 steals for Hillcrest’s national high school team that plays other top prep academies from all over the nation.

