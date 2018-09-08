USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 guard Nico Mannion down to two schools

Chosen 25 guard Nico Mannion down to two schools

Chosen 25 guard Nico Mannion down to two schools

It’s not every day that Villanova and Duke get booted from an elite recruit’s final list, but Friday night Pinnacle (Phoenix) point guard Nico Mannion took to Twitter to  drop the Wildcats and Blue Devils and is officially down to Arizona and Marquette.

Mannion, who is ranked No. 19 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, will take an official visit to Marquette Oct. 5-8; he’ll take an unofficial visit to Arizona on Oct. 14 before his official visit Oct. 19-21.

Last season, Mannion averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and two steals a game in route to leading Pinnacle to the 6A state championship.

He kept up his dominant run this spring and summer running with West Coast Elite (Calif.) and winning the one-on-one tournament title at the prestigious Stephen Curry Camp, which hosts the country’s top guards.

Chosen 25 guard Nico Mannion down to two schools
