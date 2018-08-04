Chosen 25: Keion Brooks Jr. announces he's transferring to La Lumiere

It is official: One of the state’s top high school basketball players is headed to prep school.

Keion Brooks Jr., who played his first three seasons at Fort Wayne North Side and likely would have battled for IndyStar Mr. Basketball honors, announced on Friday that he would attend La Lumiere for his senior year.

I want to thank the city Fort Wayne for all the love and support. I also want to thank Northside for 3 amazing years, I’ll always be a Redskin/Legend❤️. But for my senior year I’ll be attending La Lumiere #TheNextChapter pic.twitter.com/JikEu6jyaa — Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) August 3, 2018

La Lumiere has fielded some of the top prep school teams in the country for the past several years. Jaren Jackson Jr., a recent top-five pick in the NBA draft, left Park Tudor for La Lumiere prior to his senior season in 2016-17. Others to leave Indiana high schools for the La Lumiere in recent years include Jalen Coleman-Lands and Raphael Davis.

Brooks Jr., ranked No. 21 for the Class of 2019 in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25, is considering 10 offers, including Indiana and Purdue. He likely would have gone into the season as a top contender for Mr. Basketball with Center Grove standout Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Brooks Jr. helped North Side to an appearance in the Class 4A state finals as a sophomore. With FW North Side, Brooks Jr. won a sectional title this season before losing in a regional final to eventual Class 4A runner-up Carmel.

Read the rest of the story in the Indianapolis Star