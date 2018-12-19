Chosen 25 LB Nakobe Dean is headed to Georgia

Last month, Nakobe Dean had a storybook ending to a dominant season when he led Horn Lake (Miss.) to the 6A state title for the first time in school history.

On Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs through Dec. 21, Dean put the proverbial cherry on top when he ended his recruitment and picked Georgia over Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU.

Dean, a linebacker who is ranked No. 21 overall in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25. posted 133 tackles, 20 for loss, this season; that earned him the 2018 High School Butkus Award, which is awarded to the country’s top linebacker.

Dean joins an already stellar recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 in the country.

