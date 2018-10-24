Chosen 25 OL Clay Webb receives Under Armour All-American jersey

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s a big honor for me to be able to be a part of this game,” said Webb, who is ranked No. 18 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019. “This is the best game with the best players so to be picked for it is something that I am proud of.”

Currently, the Yellowjackets are sitting at 6-2 with a game at Gardendale (Ala.) High School on Friday.

“We’ve just got to take care of business from here on out,” said Webb, who is considering Clemson, Georgia and Alabama, among others. “This ceremony was something that will only motivate me more the finish out the season strong.”

