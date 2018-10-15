Chosen 25 OT Kenyon Green receives UA All-American jersey, thrilled to be a future Aggie

Atascocita (Humble, Texas) offensive tackle Kenyon Green received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday afternoon at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s a blessing,” Green told USA TODAY Sports following the ceremony. “I’ve been wanting this since I was in middle school. I can’t believe it finally came true.”

Green, a selection to USA TODAY’s inaugural Chosen 25, is a five-star recruit regarded as one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects. So far through 2018, the Texas A&M commit has lived up to the billing, as the 5-1 Eagles are averaging 314 offensive yards per game.

Green will take his official visit to College Station once the Atascocita’s season is done, and says that will be his only official, stressing, “I’m done, I’m 100 percent A&M.”

“They’ve done a complete 180 with the program,” Green said. “It has a different feeling. It’s more of a winning type feeling when you get to A&M.”

And as for what excites him the most? Offensive linemen’s general affinity for run blocking is well established. Green loves the way A&M pounds the rock.

“They’re tough,” he said. “They handle their business. They play downhill. Everything.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.