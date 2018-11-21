Chosen 25 PG Jeremy Roach tears ACL in preseason scrimmage

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) point guard Jeremy Roach tore his ACL in the Panthers’ scrimmage game Tuesday night, Roach said in a text to USA Today Sports.

“Unfortunately, I tore my ACL and will be out for the season,” Roach said. “I appreciate all the support and I will be back better than before.”

Earlier this month, Roach, who is ranked No. 12 overall in USA Today Spports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, cut his list to four: North Carolina, Villanova, Duke and Kentucky.

Roach led Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) to the coveted Nike Peach Jam title this summer and won gold medals at the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.

The Panthers check in at No. 15 overall in the USA Today Super 25 preseason rankings.

