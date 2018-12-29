Chosen 25 PG R.J. Hampton scores career-high 50 points

When Little Elm (Texas) High School point guard R.J. Hampton started off his quarterfinal game against Coppell (Texas) High School in the In-N-Out Burger Allen Holiday Invitational by draining his first four shots – two three-pointers and two layups – he had a feeling that he could potentially be in for a big night.

By the time the final horn sounded that feeling proved to be prophetic, Hampton scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Lobos past Coppell 86-62 Friday night.

Hampton, who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, added 12 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and went 18-of-18 from the free-throw line in the win.

50 — 14 (@RjHampton14) December 29, 2018

“I was just finding my spots really well on the floor and I didn’t leave any opportunities on the free-throw line,” Hampton said. “It felt great to get it. I actually got the last two points with eight seconds left on the free-throw line. It was cool because it started getting around that I had 48 so everyone was happy when I hit the free throws.”

This season, Hampton is averaging 35 points a game.

As for his recruitment, Hampton said Kentucky and Duke have picked up their courtship substantially, plus Kansas and Memphis have remained vigilant in their pursuit.

Still, for now, Hampton said he’s focused on a new career-high.

“Getting 50 just makes me want to get 60,” Hampton said. “That’s just how I’m wired.”

