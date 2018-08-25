Chosen 25 QB Spencer Rattler injured in Phoenix Pinnacle's win Friday night

Phoenix Pinnacle lost quarterback Spencer Rattler late in the first quarter with an ankle injury. With four minutes left in the half, tailback Matt Goodlow needed help off the field after scoring a touchdown.

There went Pinnacle’s starting backfield, spending the rest of the night from a trainer’s table on the sideline.

But this may be Pinnacle’s best team. Certainly, it is coach Dana Zupke’s deepest.

Backup quarterback J.D. Johnson threw for 218 yards and two TDs in the first half, threw another scoring pass early in the second half, and No. 1 Pinnacle rolled past visiting No. 4 Phoenix Mountain Pointe 56-34 on Friday night in a big early season 6A showdown.

Pinnacle became ranked No. 1 in 6A by azcentral sports for the first time in school history after last week’s 59-33 win over then No. 2 Gilbert Perry.

Against a big, athletic, fast Mountain Pointe team that was beginning the Rich Wellbrock coaching era, Pinnacle showed that last week was no fluke.

“Crazy talent on this team, as you can see,” said Rattler, who quickly dissected Mountain Pointe’s defense in the opening series, completing all five of his passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. “Me and Matt weren’t even in there and we put up 60 on them.”

Rattler, who is rated the No. 1 2019 high school prostyle quarterback in the nation and is being followed by a film crew this season from Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” cheered his understudy on after he rolled his right ankle and hobbled off in a 14-14 game. He said he doesn’t expect to be out long, missing maybe the next game, before returning. Zupke said that Rattler will have an X-ray on his ankle on Saturday.

