Chosen 25 QB Spencer Rattler ruled ineligible for rest of season after violating school policy

Phoenix Pinnacle senior Spencer Rattler, who two weeks ago became the state’s first quarterback to surpass 11,000 passing yards in a high school football career, will not return to the field this season.

Mike Rattler, Spencer’s father, told azcentral sports on Tuesday night that his son is ineligible for the rest of the season, including the playoffs, after violating a district code of conduct policy.

“We can’t say anything more on that,” said Mike Rattler in reference to what the violation entailed.

Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke would not comment on the situation. Calls and emails to school officials were not immediately returned.

Spencer Rattler, considered the top high school senior quarterback in the nation who was named to USA TODAY’s inaugural Chosen 25 for the 2019 class, committed to Oklahoma before his junior season.

Mike Rattler said he and his son reached out to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to inform him of the situation. “There is nothing on his permanent record,” Mike said. “We discussed everything with Coach Riley.”

Mike Rattler also said he had Spencer address the Pinnacle team on Tuesday to apologize for his actions.

Last Thursday, when it was discovered that Spencer Rattler wouldn’t be playing the next night in an ESPNU game against Scottsdale Chaparral, Rattler told azcentral sports he had a sprained MCL. He attended the Senior Night game and supported his teammates on the sideline.

“We met with the administration at the school,” Mike Rattler said. “We discussed how we need to handle the situation. We were rushed for time. They advised us on what we could say and we came up with our own narrative, feeling we could get past it.”

Spencer Rattler practiced with the team last Wednesday evening. But on Thursday he didn’t attend the morning walkthrough, and a source told azcentral sports that Rattler wouldn’t be playing.

Rattler said it was his knee. Other sources indicated there was something more.

