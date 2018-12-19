Chosen 25 RB Trey Sanders picks Alabama

Nine days ago, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) running back Trey Sanders had the college football recruiting world confused after his Twitter reply to his teammate Nolan Smith’s announcement that he was headed to Georgia.

Sanders replied with a question: “You got extra room…?”

You got extra room…? https://t.co/GuAukHirPB — Trey sanders (@6sixGod_) December 10, 2018

Still, in the end, Sanders chose to roll with the Tide, picking Alabama over Georgia and Florida on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs through Dec. 21.

Finish what I started…. pic.twitter.com/OlFYYSLznS — Trey sanders (@6sixGod_) December 19, 2018

Sanders is ranked No. 11 overall in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25.

This season, Sanders rushed for 470 yards and five touchdowns and racked up 191 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Ascenders, who check in at No. 3 in the USA Today Super 25.

Sanders is another key piece to an already stellar recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country.

