Chosen 25 SG Anthony Edwards reclassifies from 2020 to 2019

Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards is officially a member of the 2019 class after reclassifying from 2020, according to Edwards.

That will undoubtedly impact his recruitment, to say the least.

Schools will naturally turn up their pursuit of the 6-foot-5 star now that he’s a senior.

In September, Edwards told USA Today Sports that Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Michigan State were coming at him the hardest.

In his latest USA Today blog, Edwards said that he would be “going on some visits, but I don’t know where and when just yet.”

Edwards, who was ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, is a unique talent who could make the case for being the top player in the country regardless of class.

That means Edwards is primed to take one of the top spots in the Chosen 25 rankings for 2019.

This past summer he was named MVP of the Under Armour Association and the prestigious SC30 Camp.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY