Chosen 25 SG Jalen Lecque sets decision date

Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) shooting guard Jalen Lecque is primed and ready to give an athletic upgrade to the backcourt of one of the schools on his final list, which includes N.C. State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Louisville, TCU, Oregon and UCLA.

On Friday, Lecque, who is ranked No. 23 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, announced via his Twitter that he would be making his decision on Tuesday at Brewster.

Commitment date October 2nd💭 at Brewster Academy and online video posted at 10 a.m @BrewsterHoops with @jabrown_3 — Jalen Lecque (@jalenlecque10) September 28, 2018

It should be noted that Lecque has only taken official visits to N.C. State and Tennessee.

Conventional wisdom says that the Vols and the Wolfpack have the best chance at landing the 6-foot-4 dunk machine.

Lecque had a solid summer running with Renaissance (N.Y.). on the Nike EYBL, averaging 15 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game and serving up his trademark Sportscenter Top 10-worthy dunks often.

Expect Lecque to be an impact player from day one because of his ability to get into the lane at-will, finish at the rim and potential to be a lockdown defender on the perimeter.

Lecque, who nearly reclassified to 2018 and joined a team this summer, transferred to Brewster from Christ School (Arden, N.C.) in late July. He averaged 20.1 points, 9.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds a game for the Greenies last season.

