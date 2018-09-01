Chosen 25 standout Derek Stingley Jr. gives LSU a glimpse into future

LSU has a history of stellar defensive back play, with Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams as just a few prominent alums to have worn the purple and gold.

That tradition doesn’t appear to be breaking anytime soon, as long as Derek Stingley Jr. has anything to say about it.

Stingley, a 6-0, 188-pound cornerback for the Dunham School (Baton Rouge, La.), is the No. 2 player in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the Class of 2019, and he put the reasons for such a lofty ranking on display in Friday night’s season opener.

As The Advocate reports, Stingley made the game-clinching interception in a wild 36-34, intra-city win over Central. The two-way senior also started off the game with a 32-yard touchdown and returned another interception for a touchdown.

“It’s always fun to be involved in your team’s success,” Stingley told The Advocate afterward.

This lock-down cornerback provided a glimpse into what the Tigers and their fans can expect when Stingley attends college in his hometown.

Dunham coach Neil Weiner had strong praise for his star player after the win.

“(Stingley’s performance) was one for the ages,” Weiner told The Advocate. “He’s the best player in the country, and he’s shown why every week.”

As Stingley goes, so goes Dunham.