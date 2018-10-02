Chosen 25 star James Wiseman will announce top 5 schools Wednesday

Memphis East star James Wiseman announced on Twitter that he will release his list of top five schools on Wednesday. The 7-footer is ranked No. 4 overall in USA TODAY’s inaugural CHOSEN 25 rankings for the 2019 class.

Top 5 schools dropping Wednesday!!👀👀 — James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) October 2, 2018

Wiseman, who played for Penny Hardaway at East, is scheduled to visit the University of Memphis on Oct. 19-21. He took an unofficial visit to Memphis on Sept. 13, and was seen with marquee 2020 recruits Jalen Green and R.J Hampton there.

Memphis will be the fourth of Wiseman’s five official visits this fall. He has already visited Kansas and Kentucky, with trips to Vanderbilt (Oct. 5), Memphis (Oct 19), and Florida State (Oct. 25) still on the schedule.

