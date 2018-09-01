Chosen 25 star John Emery Jr. playing like Georgia's next great RB

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart has been true to his family name in creating a recruiting juggernaut in Athens. And the school that could be considered Running Back U. will get another great one next year.

Chosen 25 standout John Emery Jr. out of Destrehan (La.) will be the latest to join a lineage that includes a lengthy list of memorable backs, and Friday night he showed the Bulldogs what they’ll be getting.

In a 41-15 win over Slidell, Emery carried 16 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the second half.

Big night for @Emery4____ with 3 TD's for the Wildcats. Destrehan wins 41-15 over Slidell. pic.twitter.com/ZLJUcI4RxD — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 1, 2018

As NOLA.com reports, Emery busted a scoring run for 55 yards in the first quarter, then had a 13-yarder in the third quarter and finished with a 44-yard touchdown scamper with 6:52 remaining.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Emery is one of a handful of five-star prospects in a 2019 Georgia class that is currently ranked No. 1 in the country according to 247Sports.

For Emery, there will be more where that came from.