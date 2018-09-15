CHOSEN 25 star Nico Mannion commits to play for Arizona Wildcats

Phoenix Pinnacle senior point guard Nico Mannion committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona on Friday.

Mannion, 6-foot-3, had recently eliminated Villanova and Duke and narrowed it to Arizona and Marquette. He announced his commitment on Twitter on his mom’s birthday.

110% committed to the University of Arizona!! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zh24lDl9lh — niccolo (@niccolomannion) September 14, 2018

Mannion, one of USA TODAY’s CHOSEN 25 for the Class of 2019, was expected to take an official visit to Arizona during its Red-Blue game in October. He still will make that visit.

But after UA coach Sean Miller made a home visit on Sunday, the first day college coaches could visit high school seniors, Mannion’s heart kept leaning toward Tucson.

“A couple of days after the visit, he said, ‘My heart is (saying) this is where I want to be,’” said Pace Mannion, Nico’s dad. “He said he didn’t want to lead Marquette on and have them waste their money on a visit. He didn’t think it was fair to them.”

