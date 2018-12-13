USA Today Sports

Chosen 25: Top uncommitted prospects to watch during early signing period

Photo: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record

Chosen 25: Top uncommitted prospects to watch during early signing period

Football

Chosen 25: Top uncommitted prospects to watch during early signing period

As the NCAA’s Early Signing Period (Dec. 19-21) for football swiftly approaches we examine the 10 players in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 who remain uncommitted and weigh in on the likelihood that they’ll commit and sign during the early period plus predict where they’ll land.

(The scale goes from highly likely to likely to slim to unlikely to highly unlikely)

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Chosen 25, Early Signing Period, Football, Signing Day

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-top-uncommitted-prospects-to-watch-during-early-signing-period
Chosen 25: Top uncommitted prospects to watch during early signing period
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.