Chosen 25: 2019 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The Chosen 25 is compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports’ staff and recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current play and production on the stat sheet and otherwise. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony retains his No. 1 position in the updated Chosen 25 for 2019 after not only maintaining his level of dominance throughout the summer, but elevating it. Tournament after tournament and camp after camp, Anthony came away as the most productive player and plays with a chip on his shoulder that seems to grow every time he hits the floor.

UPDATED: 8/28/18

1. Cole Anthony Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) Point Guard / 6-3 / 175 College: Undecided Anthony is, arguably, the most feared backcourt player in the country, combining shifty moves off the dribble with marksman-like accuracy from the perimeter and elite athleticism. Anthony also plays with the chip of an unranked, unknown player trying to make a name.

2. Vernon Carey Jr. University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Forward / 6-10 / 260 College: Undecided Carey is a big, strong forward who can drain perimeter jump shots, take the ball coast-to-coast and punish the opposition in the post.

3. Isaiah Stewart La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) Forward / 6-9 / 230 College: Undecided Stewart is a brute post player who overpowers and outworks the opposition on both ends of the floor.

4. James Wiseman Memphis East (Tenn.) Forward / 6-11 / 220 College: Undecided Wiseman is a throwback who uses his frame, length and wide-array of low-post moves to dominate the opposition.

5. Jaden McDaniels Federal Way (Wash.) Center / 6-10 / 185 College: Undecided McDaniels is Mr. Versatility with the ability to play and guard all five positions effectively.

6. Tyrese Maxey South Garland (Texas) Combo Guard / 6-3 / 195 College: Kentucky Maxey is a versatile scorer who can beat you at all three levels and a competitive edge that elevates him on both ends.

7. Matthew Hurt John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.) Forward / 6-9 / 210 College: Undecided Hurt uses his size, length and shooting ability to dominate on the court.

8. Josh Green IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Shooting Guard / 6-6 / 210 College: Undecided Green is an athletic scorer who can fill it up from anywhere on the floor and competes on the defensive end.

9. Bryan Antoine Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 180 College: Undecided Antione is a versatile scorer with the size and length to guard multiple positions.

10. Kahlil Whitney Roselle Catholic (N.J.) Small Forward / 6-6 / 190 College: Kentucky Whitney is a scoring machine with great size and an exceptional motor.

11. Armando Bacot IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Forward / 6-9 / 200 College: North Carolina Bacot is a true post player with great hands and exceptional footwork, which allows him to get great position and finish plays.

12. Precious Achiuwa Montverde Academy (Fla.) Forward / 6-9 / 200 College: Undecided Achiuwa oozes potential as a long and skilled forward who effects the game in a variety of different ways on both ends of the floor.

13. Josiah James Porter Gaud (Charleston, S.C.) Point Guard / 6-6 / 195 College: Undecided James is a versatile guard with great size and athleticism and a high basketball IQ.

14. Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) Forward / 6-9 / 220 College: Undecided Jackson-Davis provides a significant matchup problem in the paint with his 7-foot wingspan; he’s also got the ability to knock down the perimeter jump shot.

15. Scottie Lewis Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.) Small Forward / 6-5 / 185 College: Undecided Lewis is a super athlete with the size and length to dominate on both ends playing and guarding multiple positions.

16. Cassius Stanley Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 190 College: Undecided Stanley is an elite athlete with great size and skill, who competes hard and can guard multiple positions on the floor.

17. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Forward / 6-9 / 230 College: Undecided Robinson-Earl is a long and versatile forward who gets great position in the paint and finishes plays efficiently. He’s also a stellar rebounder and shot blocker.

18. Onyeka Okongwu Chino Hills (Calif.) Forward / 6-8 / 220 College: Southern California Okongwu is a skilled and versatile high-energy forward who impacts the game on both ends of the floor.

19. Nico Mannion Pinnacle (Phoenix) Point Guard / 6-3 / 180 College: Undecided Mannion is a crafty, athletic point guard with flare and the ability to takeover games.

20. Keion Brooks La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) Small Forward / 6-9 / 185 College: Undecided Brooks is a matchup problem with the ability to create scoring opportunities for himself in a variety of different ways.

21. Trendon Watford Mountain Brook (Ala.) Forward / 6-9 / 215 College: Undecided Watford is a big and strong forward who can knockdown shots, bring the ball up the floor and overpower the opposition in the paint.

22. Wendell Moore Jr. Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.) Small Forward / 6-5 / 205 College: Undecided Moore is a utility forward who impacts the game in multiple ways and makes game-winning plays consistently.

23. Jalen Lecque Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 185 College: Undecided Lecque is a walking Sportscenter highlight with an innate ability to maneuver into the lane and finish efficiently.

24. Isaiah Mobley Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) Forward / 6-10 / 220 College: Southern California Mobley is super-skilled and creates matchup problems because of his versatility.