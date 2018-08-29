Chosen 25: 2019 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The Chosen 25 is compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports’ staff and recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current play and production on the stat sheet and otherwise. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony retains his No. 1 position in the updated Chosen 25 for 2019 after not only maintaining his level of dominance throughout the summer, but elevating it. Tournament after tournament and camp after camp, Anthony came away as the most productive player and plays with a chip on his shoulder that seems to grow every time he hits the floor.
UPDATED: 8/28/18
1. Cole Anthony
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 175
College: Undecided
|Anthony is, arguably, the most feared backcourt player in the country, combining shifty moves off the dribble with marksman-like accuracy from the perimeter and elite athleticism. Anthony also plays with the chip of an unranked, unknown player trying to make a name.
University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Forward / 6-10 / 260
College: Undecided
|Carey is a big, strong forward who can drain perimeter jump shots, take the ball coast-to-coast and punish the opposition in the post.
La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
Forward / 6-9 / 230
College: Undecided
|Stewart is a brute post player who overpowers and outworks the opposition on both ends of the floor.
Memphis East (Tenn.)
Forward / 6-11 / 220
College: Undecided
|Wiseman is a throwback who uses his frame, length and wide-array of low-post moves to dominate the opposition.
Federal Way (Wash.)
Center / 6-10 / 185
College: Undecided
|McDaniels is Mr. Versatility with the ability to play and guard all five positions effectively.
6. Tyrese Maxey
South Garland (Texas)
Combo Guard / 6-3 / 195
College: Kentucky
|Maxey is a versatile scorer who can beat you at all three levels and a competitive edge that elevates him on both ends.
7. Matthew Hurt
John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.)
Forward / 6-9 / 210
College: Undecided
|Hurt uses his size, length and shooting ability to dominate on the court.
8. Josh Green
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / 210
College: Undecided
|Green is an athletic scorer who can fill it up from anywhere on the floor and competes on the defensive end.
Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 180
College: Undecided
|Antione is a versatile scorer with the size and length to guard multiple positions.
10. Kahlil Whitney
Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Small Forward / 6-6 / 190
College: Kentucky
|Whitney is a scoring machine with great size and an exceptional motor.
11. Armando Bacot
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Forward / 6-9 / 200
College: North Carolina
|Bacot is a true post player with great hands and exceptional footwork, which allows him to get great position and finish plays.
12. Precious Achiuwa
Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Forward / 6-9 / 200
College: Undecided
|Achiuwa oozes potential as a long and skilled forward who effects the game in a variety of different ways on both ends of the floor.
13. Josiah James
Porter Gaud (Charleston, S.C.)
Point Guard / 6-6 / 195
College: Undecided
|James is a versatile guard with great size and athleticism and a high basketball IQ.
Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Forward / 6-9 / 220
College: Undecided
|Jackson-Davis provides a significant matchup problem in the paint with his 7-foot wingspan; he’s also got the ability to knock down the perimeter jump shot.
15. Scottie Lewis
Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.)
Small Forward / 6-5 / 185
College: Undecided
|Lewis is a super athlete with the size and length to dominate on both ends playing and guarding multiple positions.
16. Cassius Stanley
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 190
College: Undecided
|Stanley is an elite athlete with great size and skill, who competes hard and can guard multiple positions on the floor.
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Forward / 6-9 / 230
College: Undecided
|Robinson-Earl is a long and versatile forward who gets great position in the paint and finishes plays efficiently. He’s also a stellar rebounder and shot blocker.
18. Onyeka Okongwu
Chino Hills (Calif.)
Forward / 6-8 / 220
College: Southern California
|Okongwu is a skilled and versatile high-energy forward who impacts the game on both ends of the floor.
19. Nico Mannion
Pinnacle (Phoenix)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 180
College: Undecided
|Mannion is a crafty, athletic point guard with flare and the ability to takeover games.
20. Keion Brooks
La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
Small Forward / 6-9 / 185
College: Undecided
|Brooks is a matchup problem with the ability to create scoring opportunities for himself in a variety of different ways.
21. Trendon Watford
Mountain Brook (Ala.)
Forward / 6-9 / 215
College: Undecided
|Watford is a big and strong forward who can knockdown shots, bring the ball up the floor and overpower the opposition in the paint.
Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.)
Small Forward / 6-5 / 205
College: Undecided
|Moore is a utility forward who impacts the game in multiple ways and makes game-winning plays consistently.
23. Jalen Lecque
Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 185
College: Undecided
|Lecque is a walking Sportscenter highlight with an innate ability to maneuver into the lane and finish efficiently.
24. Isaiah Mobley
Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)
Forward / 6-10 / 220
College: Southern California
|Mobley is super-skilled and creates matchup problems because of his versatility.
25. Boogie Ellis
Mission Bay (San Diego)
Combo Guard / 6-2 / 162
College: Undecided
|Ellis is scoring guard with crafty ball-handling skills and marksman-like accuracy all over the floor which makes him virtually unguardable.
Player rankings will be updated throughout the year as more information becomes available.