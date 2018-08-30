Chosen 25: 2020 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2020 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and spring/summer production on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) center Evan Mobley is the top dog in the new Chosen 25 for 2020 because he was the best player on the best team in the country, regardless of shoe affiliation. Mobley consistently dominated the opposition on both ends of the floor and led the Compton Magic (Calif.) to a 46-2 record over this spring and summer.

Mobley doesn’t just ooze NBA potential, he backs it up with an unrelenting motor that’s dead-set on proving he’s the best player whenever he steps onto the hardwood.

Other notable ascensions in the Chosen 25 are McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) point guard Sharife Cooper and Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

Cooper’s dominant summer included winning Offensive MVP of the Nike EYBL, the toughest spring and summer circuit in the country, and leading the Nike Peach Jam, the toughest summer tournament in the country, in scoring (28.2 ppg.) and assists (8.6). Edwards took home MVP honors on the Under Armour Association and looked like a man amongst boys in the process.

CHOSEN 25: 2019 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

UPDATED: 8/30/18

1. Evan Mobley Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) Center / 6-11 / 210 College: Undecided Mobley is a super-active and agile big with a relentless motor and versatility that allows him to stuff the stat sheet and dominate in multiple ways on both ends of the floor.

2. Jalen Green San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) Combo Guard / 6-5 / 165 College: Undecided Green is a super athlete who is impossible to keep out of the lane and has the size and ability to dominate games. He’s an elite playmaker who adds the “wow” factor in every game.

3. Anthony Edwards Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 215 College: Undecided Edwards is one of the most dynamic scorers in the country, fills it up on all three levels and has a motor that won’t quit.

4. R.J. Hampton Little Elm (Texas) Point Guard / 6-4 / 170 College: Undecided Hampton can score in bunches, from anywhere and against anyone. He’s got great size and thrives in the open floor, but has the ability to excel in the half-court set as well.

5. Sharife Cooper McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) Point Guard / 6-0 / 155 College: Undecided Cooper is nearly impossible to guard and has an innate feel for all aspects of the game. He’s an elite scorer and playmaker who makes everyone on the court better and dominates every defender he faces.

6. Scottie Barnes University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Forward / 6-7 / 180 College: Undecided Barnes can run the point, dominate post players or thread-the-needle with crisp passes, all while guarding all five positions.

7. Greg Brown Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) Forward / 6-7 / 180 College: Undecided Brown is super-active and seems to attack the rim with a ferociousness that can’t be taught. His athleticism, length and motor make him effective on both ends of the floor.

8. Isaiah Todd Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) Forward / 6-10 / 200 College: Undecided Todd, arguably, has the most NBA potential of any player in the loaded class and is versatile enough to dominate on the low block, take his man off the dribble and knock down the three.

9. Jalen Johnson Nicolet (Glendale, Wis.) Forward / 6-8 / 220 College: Undecided Johnson is one of the toughest players to guard because he can hurt you in multiple ways all over the floor. He makes his teammates better and he wins.

10. N’Faly Dante Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.) Center / 6-11 / 230 College: Undecided Dante is a long, athletic big with a high motor and a propensity for volleyball-spiking shots.

11. Brandon Boston Norcross (Ga.) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180 College: Undecided Boston is a long, rangy guard who creates matchup problems with his frame and effects the game in multiples ways on both ends of the floor.

12. Jeremy Roach Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) Point Guard / 6-1 / 175 College: Undecided Roach is a tough competitor and elite athlete who makes his teammates better and picks his spots well.

13. Josh Christopher Mayfair (Bellflower, Calif.) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 190 College: Undecided Christopher is efficient from NBA range and can step in and knock it down from mid-range. He uses his size masterfully and has a great motor.

14. Jaden Springer IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 170 College: Undecided Springer is a shifty guard who maneuvers his way into the lane at-will, can knock down the perimeter jump shot efficiently and is an elite finisher.

15. Jalen Suggs Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.) Point Guard / 6-3 / 180 College: Undecided Suggs is a heady point guard who’s strong with the ball, gets into the lane and makes his teammates better. Suggs doubles as a star quarterback at Minnehaha Academy.

16. Jaemyn Brakefield Huntington Prep (W.Va.) Forward / 6-9 / 170 College: Undecided Brakefield is a multi-talented scorer, who uses his size and length to dominate the opposition on both ends of the floor.

17. Cade Cunningham Montverde Academy (Fla.) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180 College: Undecided Cunningham is a workhorse of a forward, whose versatility and toughness translate into dominance on the court.

18. Kyree Walker Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 215 College: Arizona State Walker combines quickness and athleticism to get into the lane often and finish with thunderous dunks. He’s also an elite defender with the size and ability to guard multiple positions.

19. Isaiah Jackson SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio) Forward / 6-9 / 185 College: Undecided Jackson is a dual-threat, using his athleticism to maneuver and finish strong in the paint and his shooting ability from deep to keep the defense off balance.

20. Hunter Dickinson DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) Center / 6-11 / 225 College: Undecided Dickinson is a big and strong post player with great hands and finishing ability.

21. Adam Miller Morgan Park (Chicago) Shooting Guard / 6-3 / 175 College: Undecided Miller is a lightning quick southpaw who can play either guard position. He gets into the lane at-will and uses his elite athleticism to finish strong.

22. MarJon Beauchamp Garfield (Seattle) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 170 College: Undecided Beauchamp is a super athletic guard who gets into the lane and finishes with authority.

23. Moses Moody Montverde Academy (Fla.) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180 College: Undecided Moody is a marksman from anywhere on the court with driving ability and the size to finish efficiently.

24. Julian Strawther Liberty (Las Vegas) Small Forward / 6-7 / 195 College: Undecided Strawther has great size and shooting ability and manages to keep the defense off balance with his ability to create off the dribble.