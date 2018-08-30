Chosen 25: 2020 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2020 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and spring/summer production on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.
Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) center Evan Mobley is the top dog in the new Chosen 25 for 2020 because he was the best player on the best team in the country, regardless of shoe affiliation. Mobley consistently dominated the opposition on both ends of the floor and led the Compton Magic (Calif.) to a 46-2 record over this spring and summer.
Mobley doesn’t just ooze NBA potential, he backs it up with an unrelenting motor that’s dead-set on proving he’s the best player whenever he steps onto the hardwood.
Other notable ascensions in the Chosen 25 are McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) point guard Sharife Cooper and Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards.
Cooper’s dominant summer included winning Offensive MVP of the Nike EYBL, the toughest spring and summer circuit in the country, and leading the Nike Peach Jam, the toughest summer tournament in the country, in scoring (28.2 ppg.) and assists (8.6). Edwards took home MVP honors on the Under Armour Association and looked like a man amongst boys in the process.
UPDATED: 8/30/18
1. Evan Mobley
Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)
Center / 6-11 / 210
College: Undecided
|Mobley is a super-active and agile big with a relentless motor and versatility that allows him to stuff the stat sheet and dominate in multiple ways on both ends of the floor.
2. Jalen Green
San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.)
Combo Guard / 6-5 / 165
College: Undecided
|Green is a super athlete who is impossible to keep out of the lane and has the size and ability to dominate games. He’s an elite playmaker who adds the “wow” factor in every game.
Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 215
College: Undecided
|Edwards is one of the most dynamic scorers in the country, fills it up on all three levels and has a motor that won’t quit.
4. R.J. Hampton
Little Elm (Texas)
Point Guard / 6-4 / 170
College: Undecided
|Hampton can score in bunches, from anywhere and against anyone. He’s got great size and thrives in the open floor, but has the ability to excel in the half-court set as well.
McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)
Point Guard / 6-0 / 155
College: Undecided
|Cooper is nearly impossible to guard and has an innate feel for all aspects of the game. He’s an elite scorer and playmaker who makes everyone on the court better and dominates every defender he faces.
University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Forward / 6-7 / 180
College: Undecided
|Barnes can run the point, dominate post players or thread-the-needle with crisp passes, all while guarding all five positions.
7. Greg Brown
Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
Forward / 6-7 / 180
College: Undecided
|Brown is super-active and seems to attack the rim with a ferociousness that can’t be taught. His athleticism, length and motor make him effective on both ends of the floor.
8. Isaiah Todd
Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.)
Forward / 6-10 / 200
College: Undecided
|Todd, arguably, has the most NBA potential of any player in the loaded class and is versatile enough to dominate on the low block, take his man off the dribble and knock down the three.
Nicolet (Glendale, Wis.)
Forward / 6-8 / 220
College: Undecided
|Johnson is one of the toughest players to guard because he can hurt you in multiple ways all over the floor. He makes his teammates better and he wins.
10. N’Faly Dante
Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.)
Center / 6-11 / 230
College: Undecided
|Dante is a long, athletic big with a high motor and a propensity for volleyball-spiking shots.
11. Brandon Boston
Norcross (Ga.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180
College: Undecided
|Boston is a long, rangy guard who creates matchup problems with his frame and effects the game in multiples ways on both ends of the floor.
12. Jeremy Roach
Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.)
Point Guard / 6-1 / 175
College: Undecided
|Roach is a tough competitor and elite athlete who makes his teammates better and picks his spots well.
13. Josh Christopher
Mayfair (Bellflower, Calif.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 190
College: Undecided
|Christopher is efficient from NBA range and can step in and knock it down from mid-range. He uses his size masterfully and has a great motor.
14. Jaden Springer
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 170
College: Undecided
|Springer is a shifty guard who maneuvers his way into the lane at-will, can knock down the perimeter jump shot efficiently and is an elite finisher.
15. Jalen Suggs
Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 180
College: Undecided
|Suggs is a heady point guard who’s strong with the ball, gets into the lane and makes his teammates better. Suggs doubles as a star quarterback at Minnehaha Academy.
Huntington Prep (W.Va.)
Forward / 6-9 / 170
College: Undecided
|Brakefield is a multi-talented scorer, who uses his size and length to dominate the opposition on both ends of the floor.
17. Cade Cunningham
Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180
College: Undecided
|Cunningham is a workhorse of a forward, whose versatility and toughness translate into dominance on the court.
18. Kyree Walker
Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 215
College: Arizona State
|Walker combines quickness and athleticism to get into the lane often and finish with thunderous dunks. He’s also an elite defender with the size and ability to guard multiple positions.
19. Isaiah Jackson
SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio)
Forward / 6-9 / 185
College: Undecided
|Jackson is a dual-threat, using his athleticism to maneuver and finish strong in the paint and his shooting ability from deep to keep the defense off balance.
20. Hunter Dickinson
DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)
Center / 6-11 / 225
College: Undecided
|Dickinson is a big and strong post player with great hands and finishing ability.
21. Adam Miller
Morgan Park (Chicago)
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / 175
College: Undecided
|Miller is a lightning quick southpaw who can play either guard position. He gets into the lane at-will and uses his elite athleticism to finish strong.
22. MarJon Beauchamp
Garfield (Seattle)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 170
College: Undecided
|Beauchamp is a super athletic guard who gets into the lane and finishes with authority.
23. Moses Moody
Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180
College: Undecided
|Moody is a marksman from anywhere on the court with driving ability and the size to finish efficiently.
24. Julian Strawther
Liberty (Las Vegas)
Small Forward / 6-7 / 195
College: Undecided
|Strawther has great size and shooting ability and manages to keep the defense off balance with his ability to create off the dribble.
25. Johnny Juzang
Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Small Forward / 6-7 / 162
College: Undecided
|Juzang is an efficient shooter with a high basketball IQ, which allows him to make winning plays.
Player rankings will be updated throughout the year as more information becomes available.