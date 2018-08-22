Chosen 25: USA TODAY's 2019 High School Football Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 is compiled by USA TODAY Sports staff and is based heavily on high school and spring/summer production. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.
|
Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
Defensive End / 6-5 / 240
College: Undecided
|Thibodeaux’s motor stays in overdrive and he uses his cat-like quickness off the ball to stop the run and effectively rush the quarterback.
|
Dunham (Baton Rouge, La.)
Cornerback / 6-1 / 188
College: LSU
|Stingley is a super athlete who locks down receivers using his speed and agility. He’s terrific with run support, reads the pass masterfully and lays the boom.
|
3. Nolan Smith
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Defensive End / 6-3 / 232
College: Georgia
|Smith runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch vertical leap, which translates into domination on the gridiron. He uses his athleticism and versatility to consistently expose linemen.
|
Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)
Defensive End / 6-6 / 245
College: Undecided
|Harrison is a ferocious competitor who thrives as a pass-rusher and uses his 4.6-speed to overwhelm the opposition at the line of scrimmage.
|
Amite (La.)
Defensive Tackle / 6-4 / 330
College: Undecided
|Sopsher is a run stopper and uses great angles to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.
|
Huntington (W.Va.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 320
College: Undecided
|Wright is big and physical with great footwork and agility, allowing him to hold off even the most determined of defensive linemen.
|
Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)
Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 190
College: Georgia
|Haselwood doubles as a state champion hurdler and that athleticism is evident when he’s on the field. He gives the defensive secondary headaches with his speed, quickness and hands.
|
Allen (Texas)
Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 202
College: Oklahoma
|Wease is a speedy receiver with outstanding footwork and exceptional quickness, which allows him to rack-up yards after the catch.
|
9. Wanya Morris
Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 310
College: Tennessee
|Morris is an agile and active tackle with quick feet and hands that are constantly moving, which allows him to dominate opposing defensive linemen.
|
10. Owen Pappoe
Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Linebacker / 6-1 / 209
College: Auburn
|Pappoe uses his 4.5 speed, athleticism and football IQ to overwhelm the opposition.
|
11. Trey Sanders
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Running Back / 6-0 / 215
College: Undecided
|Sanders knows how to use his 4.4 speed and cut-back ability to come up with big plays consistently.
|
12. Daxton Hill
Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
Safety / 6-1 / 186
College: Undecided
|Hill is masterful patrolling the secondary, has the proverbial “nose for the ball” and enforcer ability when it comes to delivering big hits.
|
13. Quavaris Crouch
Harding (Charlotte, N.C.)
Athlete / 6-2 / 222
College: Undecided
|Whether he’s running past defenders at running back or cracking running backs as a linebacker, Crouch is the type of player that will be dominant regardless.
|
14. Bru McCoy
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Athlete / 6-3 / 212
College: Undecided
|McCoy is Mr. Versatility with the ability to legitimately dominate as a wide receiver and as a linebacker.
|
15. Devontae Dobbs
Belleville (Mich.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-5 / 304
College: Michigan State
|Dobbs has exceptional footwork and great size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), which allows him to hold off the defensive front.
|
16. Kenyon Green
Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Offensive Tackle / 6-5 / 312
College: Texas A&M
|Green is big and physical and has active legs that often results in him driving would-be defenders into the ground.
|
17. Garrett Wilson
Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
Wide Receiver / 6-1 / 181
College: Ohio State
|Wilson is a speedy receiver with the rare ability to make “wow” catches. He also doubles as a basketball star and has D-I offers on the hardwood.
|
18. Clay Webb
Oxford (Ala.)
Center / 6-4 / 300
College: Undecided
|Webb’s quickness and ability to anchor down after he snaps the ball allows him to dominate defensive linemen.
|
19. Logan Brown
East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 285
College: Wisconsin
|At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Brown is an intimidating presence, with the footwork and strength that allow him to dominate.
|
20. Spencer Rattler
Pinnacle (Phoenix)
Quarterback / 6-1 / 180
College: Oklahoma
|Rattler has a gun of an arm coupled with the athleticism to buy time in the pocket. He doubles as a basketball star and helped Pinnacle claim a state title last season.
|
21. Nakobe Dean
Horn Lake (Miss.)
Linebacker / 6-0 / 220
College: Undecided
|Dean is a big, physical linebacker who makes great reads, stops the run and is quick and agile enough to drop back into coverage and be just as effective.
|
22. Zacch Pickens
T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.)
Defensive End / 6-5 / 258
College: South Carolina
|Pickens is a ferocious pass-rusher with great footwork and a motor that never shuts off.
|
23. Frank Ladson
South Dade (Homestead, Fla.)
Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 180
College: Clemson
|Ladson is an elite athlete with exceptional hands and blazing speed; that spells doom for the defensive secondary.
|
24. Brandon Smith
Louisa County (Mineral, Va.)
Linebacker / 6-4 / 228
College: Penn State
|Smith comes up with big hits consistently and uses his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.5 speed to hound opposing quarterbacks.
|
25. John Emery
Destrehan (La.)
Running Back / 5-11 / 206
College: Georgia
|Emery is a shifty back with great hands, amazing footwork and breakaway 4.4 speed, which keeps the defense off-balance at all times.