Chosen 25: USA TODAY's 2019 High School Football Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 is compiled by USA TODAY Sports staff and is based heavily on high school and spring/summer production. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) Defensive End / 6-5 / 240 College: Undecided Thibodeaux’s motor stays in overdrive and he uses his cat-like quickness off the ball to stop the run and effectively rush the quarterback.

2. Derek Stingley Jr. Dunham (Baton Rouge, La.) Cornerback / 6-1 / 188 College: LSU Stingley is a super athlete who locks down receivers using his speed and agility. He’s terrific with run support, reads the pass masterfully and lays the boom.

3. Nolan Smith IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Defensive End / 6-3 / 232 College: Georgia Smith runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch vertical leap, which translates into domination on the gridiron. He uses his athleticism and versatility to consistently expose linemen.

4. Zach Harrison Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio) Defensive End / 6-6 / 245 College: Undecided Harrison is a ferocious competitor who thrives as a pass-rusher and uses his 4.6-speed to overwhelm the opposition at the line of scrimmage.

5. Ishmael Sopsher Amite (La.) Defensive Tackle / 6-4 / 330 College: Undecided Sopsher is a run stopper and uses great angles to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.

6. Darnell Wright Huntington (W.Va.) Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 320 College: Undecided Wright is big and physical with great footwork and agility, allowing him to hold off even the most determined of defensive linemen.

7. Jadon Haselwood Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 190 College: Georgia Haselwood doubles as a state champion hurdler and that athleticism is evident when he’s on the field. He gives the defensive secondary headaches with his speed, quickness and hands.

8. Theo Wease Jr. Allen (Texas) Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 202 College: Oklahoma Wease is a speedy receiver with outstanding footwork and exceptional quickness, which allows him to rack-up yards after the catch.

9. Wanya Morris Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 310 College: Tennessee Morris is an agile and active tackle with quick feet and hands that are constantly moving, which allows him to dominate opposing defensive linemen.

10. Owen Pappoe Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) Linebacker / 6-1 / 209 College: Auburn Pappoe uses his 4.5 speed, athleticism and football IQ to overwhelm the opposition.

11. Trey Sanders IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Running Back / 6-0 / 215 College: Undecided Sanders knows how to use his 4.4 speed and cut-back ability to come up with big plays consistently.

12. Daxton Hill Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) Safety / 6-1 / 186 College: Undecided Hill is masterful patrolling the secondary, has the proverbial “nose for the ball” and enforcer ability when it comes to delivering big hits.

13. Quavaris Crouch Harding (Charlotte, N.C.) Athlete / 6-2 / 222 College: Undecided Whether he’s running past defenders at running back or cracking running backs as a linebacker, Crouch is the type of player that will be dominant regardless.

14. Bru McCoy Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) Athlete / 6-3 / 212 College: Undecided McCoy is Mr. Versatility with the ability to legitimately dominate as a wide receiver and as a linebacker.

15. Devontae Dobbs Belleville (Mich.) Offensive Tackle / 6-5 / 304 College: Michigan State Dobbs has exceptional footwork and great size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), which allows him to hold off the defensive front.

16. Kenyon Green Atascocita (Humble, Texas) Offensive Tackle / 6-5 / 312 College: Texas A&M Green is big and physical and has active legs that often results in him driving would-be defenders into the ground.

17. Garrett Wilson Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) Wide Receiver / 6-1 / 181 College: Ohio State Wilson is a speedy receiver with the rare ability to make “wow” catches. He also doubles as a basketball star and has D-I offers on the hardwood.

18. Clay Webb Oxford (Ala.) Center / 6-4 / 300 College: Undecided Webb’s quickness and ability to anchor down after he snaps the ball allows him to dominate defensive linemen.

19. Logan Brown East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 285 College: Wisconsin At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Brown is an intimidating presence, with the footwork and strength that allow him to dominate.

20. Spencer Rattler Pinnacle (Phoenix) Quarterback / 6-1 / 180 College: Oklahoma Rattler has a gun of an arm coupled with the athleticism to buy time in the pocket. He doubles as a basketball star and helped Pinnacle claim a state title last season.

21. Nakobe Dean Horn Lake (Miss.) Linebacker / 6-0 / 220 College: Undecided Dean is a big, physical linebacker who makes great reads, stops the run and is quick and agile enough to drop back into coverage and be just as effective.

22. Zacch Pickens T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) Defensive End / 6-5 / 258 College: South Carolina Pickens is a ferocious pass-rusher with great footwork and a motor that never shuts off.

23. Frank Ladson South Dade (Homestead, Fla.) Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 180 College: Clemson Ladson is an elite athlete with exceptional hands and blazing speed; that spells doom for the defensive secondary.

24. Brandon Smith Louisa County (Mineral, Va.) Linebacker / 6-4 / 228 College: Penn State Smith comes up with big hits consistently and uses his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.5 speed to hound opposing quarterbacks.