Chosen 25: USA TODAY's 2019 High School Football Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 is compiled by USA TODAY Sports staff and is based heavily on high school and spring/summer production. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
Defensive End / 6-5 / 240
College: Undecided
Thibodeaux’s motor stays in overdrive and he uses his cat-like quickness off the ball to stop the run and effectively rush the quarterback.
Dunham (Baton Rouge, La.)
Cornerback / 6-1 / 188
College: LSU
Stingley is a super athlete who locks down receivers using his speed and agility. He’s terrific with run support, reads the pass masterfully and lays the boom.
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Defensive End / 6-3 / 232
College: Georgia
Smith runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch vertical leap, which translates into domination on the gridiron. He uses his athleticism and versatility to consistently expose linemen.
Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)
Defensive End / 6-6 / 245
College: Undecided
Harrison is a ferocious competitor who thrives as a pass-rusher and uses his 4.6-speed to overwhelm the opposition at the line of scrimmage.
Amite (La.)
Defensive Tackle / 6-4 / 330
College: Undecided
Sopsher is a run stopper and uses great angles to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.
Huntington (W.Va.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 320
College: Undecided
Wright is big and physical with great footwork and agility, allowing him to hold off even the most determined of defensive linemen.
Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)
Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 190
College: Georgia
Haselwood doubles as a state champion hurdler and that athleticism is evident when he’s on the field. He gives the defensive secondary headaches with his speed, quickness and hands.
Allen (Texas)
Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 202
College: Oklahoma
Wease is a speedy receiver with outstanding footwork and exceptional quickness, which allows him to rack-up yards after the catch.
Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 310
College: Tennessee
Morris is an agile and active tackle with quick feet and hands that are constantly moving, which allows him to dominate opposing defensive linemen.
Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Linebacker / 6-1 / 209
College: Auburn
Pappoe uses his 4.5 speed, athleticism and football IQ to overwhelm the opposition.
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Running Back / 6-0 / 215
College: Undecided
Sanders knows how to use his 4.4 speed and cut-back ability to come up with big plays consistently.
Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
Safety / 6-1 / 186
College: Undecided
Hill is masterful patrolling the secondary, has the proverbial “nose for the ball” and enforcer ability when it comes to delivering big hits.
Harding (Charlotte, N.C.)
Athlete / 6-2 / 222
College: Undecided
Whether he’s running past defenders at running back or cracking running backs as a linebacker, Crouch is the type of player that will be dominant regardless.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Athlete / 6-3 / 212
College: Undecided
McCoy is Mr. Versatility with the ability to legitimately dominate as a wide receiver and as a linebacker.
Belleville (Mich.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-5 / 304
College: Michigan State
Dobbs has exceptional footwork and great size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), which allows him to hold off the defensive front.
Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Offensive Tackle / 6-5 / 312
College: Texas A&M
Green is big and physical and has active legs that often results in him driving would-be defenders into the ground.
Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
Wide Receiver / 6-1 / 181
College: Ohio State
Wilson is a speedy receiver with the rare ability to make “wow” catches. He also doubles as a basketball star and has D-I offers on the hardwood.
Oxford (Ala.)
Center / 6-4 / 300
College: Undecided
Webb’s quickness and ability to anchor down after he snaps the ball allows him to dominate defensive linemen.
East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)
Offensive Tackle / 6-6 / 285
College: Wisconsin
At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Brown is an intimidating presence, with the footwork and strength that allow him to dominate.
Pinnacle (Phoenix)
Quarterback / 6-1 / 180
College: Oklahoma
Rattler has a gun of an arm coupled with the athleticism to buy time in the pocket. He doubles as a basketball star and helped Pinnacle claim a state title last season.
Horn Lake (Miss.)
Linebacker / 6-0 / 220
College: Undecided
Dean is a big, physical linebacker who makes great reads, stops the run and is quick and agile enough to drop back into coverage and be just as effective.
T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.)
Defensive End / 6-5 / 258
College: South Carolina
Pickens is a ferocious pass-rusher with great footwork and a motor that never shuts off.
South Dade (Homestead, Fla.)
Wide Receiver / 6-3 / 180
College: Clemson
Ladson is an elite athlete with exceptional hands and blazing speed; that spells doom for the defensive secondary.
Louisa County (Mineral, Va.)
Linebacker / 6-4 / 228
College: Penn State
Smith comes up with big hits consistently and uses his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.5 speed to hound opposing quarterbacks.
Destrehan (La.)
Running Back / 5-11 / 206
College: Georgia
Emery is a shifty back with great hands, amazing footwork and breakaway 4.4 speed, which keeps the defense off-balance at all times.

 

