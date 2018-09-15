Chosen 25 WR Garrett Wilson grabs two TDs, passes for one in first half alone

Consider these halftime offensive states:

Team A: 172 total yards, 3 TDs

Team B: 177 total yards, 1 TD

Any sane coach or fan would take Team A every time. Now, consider that in this case, Team A is a single player and not a team and the comparison is even more compelling.

As noted by Texas sportswriter Jay Plotkin, the first half put up by Super 25 No. 9 Austin Lake Travis Chosen 25 wide receiver Garrett Wilson was really something. Not only did Wilson finish with nearly the same total yards as the Cavs’ now 42-21 vanquished foes Austin Bowie, he also scored three touchdowns, two via his traditional receiving role and one on a pass.

Before the game started, Wilson promised to deliver some offensive fireworks in pursuit of the Lake Travis career receiving touchdowns mark. He didn’t disappoint.

Record time tonight 😁🤝 https://t.co/atnzj4J7Zk — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) September 14, 2018

With Lake Travis blazing its way to a 42-7 lead at halftime, Wilson and fellow Lake Travis starters like quarterback Hudson Card all sat out the third and fourth period. By then they had already done their damage, with Card — a Texas commit — accounting for six touchdowns himself, all through the air.

One of the critical factors to consider here is the level of competition, which in this case makes Wilson and Card’s feats all the more remarkable. Austin Bowie is a perennial state playoff team, not just another road bump, and the game served as the district opener for both teams.

Given the way Wilson and Lake Travis responded, we’d expect to see them in the win column indefinitely, especially when Wilson continues to be motivated by his own personal chase for glory, as well: