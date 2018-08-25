Chosen 25 WR Garrett Wilson pulls down first insane TD catch of year for No. 9 Lake Travis

It was only a scrimmage, but the talent was very, very real.

RELATED: Super 25 Football Rankings | Chosen 25 Football Player Rankings

Garrett Wilson, one of the top three wide receivers in the USA TODAY Chosen 25 and the signature star for Super 25 No. 9 Lake Travis, elevated to bring down this wild one-handed touchdown grab during the Cavaliers’ preseason scrimmage against Round Rock Cedar Ridge.

RELATED: SUPER 25 SCOREBOARD

Garrett Wilson and Hudson Card looking like the best duo IN THE GAME 💯 @GarrettWilson_V @Hcard7 pic.twitter.com/kANuhJmman — Overtime (@overtime) August 25, 2018

To call that a wild grab is an understatement, but it’s actually just par for the course for Wilson, an Ohio State commit who is never out of a play, no matter how strong the coverage is against him.

Wilson and the Cavs open up the 2018 season Friday, August 31 at Arlington Martin. Suffice to say, their fans — and plenty others with eyes trained on Wilson — are ready.