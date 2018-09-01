Chosen 25 WR Garrett Wilson's night: 2 TDs, 91 yards, 1 taunting penalty, re-affirmed commitment to Ohio State

Garrett Wilson is one of the most exciting and explosive members of the Chosen 25 football player recruiting rankings. He’s also a bit of a lightning rod as a personality, too; the Austin native committed to Ohio State ahead of the hometown Longhorns, is not afraid to celebrate his big plays and generally feels comfortable showcasing the performative sides of his personality.

Add in the Odell Beckham Jr. highlight reel potential, and he’s all the things that we here in the media eat up. On Friday, Wilson delivered on all of those things in the span of two quarters.

As Lake Travis kicked off its season at Arlington Martin, Wilson wasted no time, He caught six of the nine passes thrown to him in the first half, racking up 91 yards and two scores that were both of the Cavs’ first half touchdowns.

Fittingly, one of those touchdown passes from quarterback Hudson Card was pretty special, too:

It all made for an almost perfect night for Wilson, whose Cavs — currently ranked No. 9 in the USA TODAY Super 25 — rolled to a 35-14 season-opening victory on the road. Perfect except for a very inauspicious start, where Wilson took the second snap of the game to the house only to have it called back for a fairly questionable taunting call.

Here’s the video. You judge for yourself:

2nd play from scrimmage. @Hcard7 finds @GarrettWilson_V who does a very Garrett Wilson thing. Taunting negates the TD pic.twitter.com/jReqWFhMGb — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) September 1, 2018

Does that really qualify as taunting? If so, was it because Wilson did it in front of the one man who he had to beat to get to the end zone?

Whatever the reason, the flag came down, the touchdown was called back and Wilson scored again just a few plays later.

And don’t worry about the rough landing at the end of this play, either. Wilson was fine and came back in to the game.

The best news? Wilson and his quarterback, Hudson Card, both got time off toward the end of the game with the score out of reach, leaving Wilson plenty of opportunity to work on his dance moves.