Chosen 25 WR Jadon Haselwood decommits from Georgia

Travis Hudgons, iShootAtlanta Photography)

Five-star wide receiver one-time Georgia commit Jadon Haselwood of Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) announced on his Twitter account late Tuesday night that he has re-opened his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Haselwood is the No. 7 overall player in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25, and is ranked by 247 Sports as both the top receiver in the country and top overall prospect in Georgia. He would have been one of five 5-star recruits for the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class, joining Walton (Marietta, Ga.) wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.) defensive tackle Travon Walker, and fellow Chosen 25 selections Nolan Smith of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Destrehan (La.) running back John Emery Jr.

So where could Haselwood turn to now? Miami appears to be a serious consideration going forward. Meanwhile, fellow Chosen 25 selection Owen Pappoe of Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), an Auburn commit, told AL.com back in August, “We’re going to flip Haselwood.”

Haselwood also told Dawg Nation recently that he plans on taking an official visit to Auburn soon.

