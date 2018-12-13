USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 WR Jadon Haselwood scores game-winning TD with 4 seconds left wearing cleats with five finalist logos

Photo: Travis Hudgons/iShootAtlanta Photography

Football

One of the nation’s top wide receiver recruits made sure to keep his options open when taking the field for his school’s berth in a state final. What he did on the field earned him plenty of attention, too

With 10 seconds left, Jadon Haselwood made a cut across the field and caught a game-winning touchdown pass for Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School in a Georgia championship game. There were just four seconds remaining as he sprinted through the end zone to celebrate the grab, which earned the Saints a 14-13 victory against Peach County (Ga.) High School. If one looked closely at his feet themselves, they also would have seen something pretty unique.

During Cedar Grove’s Georgia Class 3A state title victory, Haselwood — who is ranked at No. 4 overall in the USA TODAY Chosen 25 for the Class of 2019 — sported a pair of cleats with logos of the five schools which he is considering committing to when the Early Signing Period opens. In fact, Haselwood confirmed after the victory that he had actually used the cleats as a way to announce his final five contenders:

Many will likely focus on Georgia as Haselwood’s hometown team, but the Bulldogs have already lost Haselwood’s commitment once. It’s also critical to note that there are not one but two different Florida-based ACC programs on his list. Perhaps he feels the ACC and their speed-focused offenses provide a better fit for his talents?

Whatever the reason, Haselwood’s final decision will be fascinating to watch. Given his sartorial announcement of five contending programs, we can all dream of just what he’ll do to announce his final choice.

