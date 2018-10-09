Chosen 25 WR Jadon Haselwood's team beat opponent 87-0. Disrespectful?

On October 3, USA TODAY Chosen 25 wide receiver Jadon Haselwood made news off the field when he decommitted from in-state power Georgia. On October 5, he and his teammates made news on the field by blowing out an overmatched opponent, 87-0.

The question is whether that scoreline was truly necessary.

Haswelwood, the top-rated receiver and No. 7 overall recruit in the Chosen 25, is the star for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga. On Friday, 6-1 Cedar Grove blew past 0-7 Towers High School by a final score of 87-0. If you think maybe the final score wasn’t truly that harsh, it was, as the highlights you see above attest.

Still, there is a question worth asking about that score: Why was it necessary?

Yes, Cedar Grove clearly emptied the bench, but is there a point at which a team should feel almost morally obligated to take a knee to avoid running up the score further? It’s not like this was a fluky score; Towers was winless entering the game, and Cedar Grove had shut out its prior two opponents while scoring a combined 97 points.

What harm would it have done to simply run out the clock by not attempting to gain any yards?

We don’t have an answer. What’s more embarrassing for a team getting blown out in the moment: continually hemorrhaging yards and points, or watching an opponent not even try because their lead is so high?

Perhaps that pain is in the psyche of the victim. Obviously, neither option is a good one.