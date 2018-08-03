Chris Mack gives Louisville 'reason for optimism' in recruiting

Chris Mack and his staff have made significant recruiting strides in their short tenure with Louisville basketball, Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans says in the latest CardsHQ podcast.

Louisville is in the thick of pursuits for a handful of top-100 prospects, with one — four-star guard Josh Nickelberry — already pledging to sign with the Cards in November.

How is Louisville gaining so much traction on the recruiting trail?

“It’s, ‘Hey, we’re a blue-blood program. What happened in the past happened in the past, but we’re still Louisville basketball,'” Evans said of Louisville’s recruiting message to prospects.

Evans pointed to Louisville’s winning tradition, membership in the ACC, top-flight facilities, good coaching and passionate fan base as selling points for Mack and company.

“In four months’ time, they’ve become involved with these tip-top guys they’ve maybe spoken with once before,” Evans said. “That’s impressive in its own right.”

Evans, who you can follow on Twitter (@CoreyEvans_10), breaks down several Louisville recruiting targets in the podcast, including Aidan Igiehon, Rocket Watts, Jahmius Ramsey, David Johnson, Jaelyn Withers and Qudus Wahab, among others.

For more, visit the Courier Journal