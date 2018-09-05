The Chris Steele Blog: Happy to be a Trojan, dominant Bosco defense and more

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) cornerback Chris Steele is one of the most feared men patrolling the secondary in the country. Last season he led the Braves to the state title game racking up 73 tackles, 25 pass breakups and two interceptions, despite almost never being thrown at. A recent USC commit, Steele still has a who’s who of college football heavyweights all giving spirited chase trying to flip him. Now Steele has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world!

It’s Chris Steele back with another blog to give you guys an update on everything that’s been going on with me here lately.

Well, our season is here and we’re three games in and we’re looking great.

Our defense is outstanding!

The first and second games were shutouts and we haven’t given up more than 200 yards of total offense all year. There’s always room for improvement, but, honestly, I don’t know that there’s an area where we’re playing bad.

We just need to stay focused and come to practice ready to work every day; if we do that there’s no team in the country that will be able to beat us.

I know for sure that we have the No. 1 defense in the country.

I feel like this is the year that we win the national championship and this will be a year where a lot of guys on our team will make a name for themselves because we play really well together.

This is our year.

I ended my summer at The Opening Finals and I felt really good about how I played there.

I’m the type of player that always has something to prove and plays with a chip on my shoulder so that

How I approached that camp.

In the 1-on-1’s I only had one ball caught on me in 12 reps and I had two picks in the 7-on-7 so I was really proud of that.

I’m excited to be a part of the USC family now.

I’ve just been helping them recruit as of right now and we’ve been landing some really talented guys that are gonna join me next year.

Of course there are still schools that are coming hard trying to get me to flip like South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia and Florida and a few others. I just listen to what everyone has to say, but I don’t have any visits planned for those schools.

You never know what could happen; just look at the situation that happened with Coach Meyer at Ohio State. I always tell guys that you’re doing yourself a disservice to just say you’re not talking to anyone else.

I wouldn’t say I’m still open, but I’m just listening.

What I loved about USC is that it’s home.

My family will be able to come to all of the games to support me and that’s big for me. Of course it’s one of the top schools in the country and I just loved the whole environment there.

It’s weird that I’m a senior, but, honestly, I’ve been working hard all summer in the classroom. I’m gonna be an early enrollee because I’m graduating in December so I was doing a lot of work this summer so I’ll be all good.

That said, I’m really excited about being a senior and I’m loving all of my classes.

I think the class that I’m liking the most is my Religion class. My teacher reminds me of my grandma a lot and she really makes it interesting.

I’m just trying hard to keep my 4.0 GPA!

On the music side, I’ve been listening to Lil’ Durk, that’s my favorite rapper.

OK guys I’m gonna get outta here, but I appreciate you reading and I’ll be back soon to give you guys another update.

