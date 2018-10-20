Christian Fauria not impressed by Massachusetts HS football groundskeepers

Its a thankless job to do all the dirty work that sets up a high school sporting event; organizing referees, ensuring the press box is wired, painting the yard lines on the field. About that last part …

At a Massachusetts high school football game Friday night, former NFL tight end turned Boston radio host Christian Fauria had no patience for the ineptitude of a local groundskeeper who apparently had a hard time keeping his white lines straight. Literally.

Our powers of deductive reasoning tell us this was probably a yard line at Bishop Stang High School (North Dartmouth, Mass.), where Bishop Feehan (North Attleboro, Mass.) and star tight end Caleb Fauria were lining up. Feehan overcame the crooked lines and Stang players to escape with a 34-21 victory (including a Caleb Fauria touchdown), but not before Fauria weighed in on the shocking state of the lines on the field.