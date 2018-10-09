Christian Kirk's HS alma mater features this cool mural of him in locker room

An All-American wall outside the Scottsdale Saguaro locker room was added this year. It lists the names of all of the football players who were named to high school All-America teams.

But now there is something players see inside the locker room that coach Jason Mohns feels epitomizes the program.

It’s a black-and-white mural of wide receiver Christian Kirk holding up the “U,” as in SagU in an Arizona Cardinals uniform. On top of the mural, in black and gold letters, it reads, ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT THE” with Kirk holding up the U sign with his two hands.

Mohns said the photo was taken during Kirk’s first preseason game when a lower-level Saguaro player, sitting in the front row at State Farm Stadium, shouted “SagU” to Kirk as he got on the field.

The mural went up last week, before Kirk scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday — a 75-yard bomb from fellow rookie Josh Rosen on the Cardinals’ first play from scrimmage in a 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic