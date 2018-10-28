USA Today Sports

City League (Pa.) championship postponed after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Photo: Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports

City League (Pa.) championship postponed after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Football

City League (Pa.) championship postponed after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The City League football championship was postponed following the shooting that took place in a Squirrel Hill synagogue, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The title game, which features Allderdice and Westinghouse high schools (both in Pittsburgh, Pa.), had been scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. The new date and time has yet to be determined.

MaxPreps shows that both teams have different, non-playoff games scheduled for this coming Saturday.

This will be Westinghouse’s first championship appearance since 2001, according to the Post-Gazette. Allerdice will be looking to repeat as champions after winning last season for the first time in 50 years.

The city of Pittsburgh as been reeling over the weekend after a shooter killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill, a neighborhood in the city.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called Saturday the “darkest day in Pittsburgh’s history,” according to USA TODAY.

, , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/city-league-championship-postponed-after-pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting
City League (Pa.) championship postponed after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.