City League (Pa.) championship postponed after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The City League football championship was postponed following the shooting that took place in a Squirrel Hill synagogue, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The title game, which features Allderdice and Westinghouse high schools (both in Pittsburgh, Pa.), had been scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. The new date and time has yet to be determined.

MaxPreps shows that both teams have different, non-playoff games scheduled for this coming Saturday.

This will be Westinghouse’s first championship appearance since 2001, according to the Post-Gazette. Allerdice will be looking to repeat as champions after winning last season for the first time in 50 years.

The city of Pittsburgh as been reeling over the weekend after a shooter killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill, a neighborhood in the city.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called Saturday the “darkest day in Pittsburgh’s history,” according to USA TODAY.