The C.J. Walker Blog: Final 12, being a magician, Fortnite and more

Hello world, it’s C.J. Walker and I’m here starting my new blog with USA Today just showing you guys what everything is like for me on a day-to-day basis so check it out.

I’m just coming off the Fab 48 tournament in Las Vegas and my team played really well.

It definitely helped that we picked up Vernon Carey and Scottie Lewis; they’re five-star players so that made things a little easier out there.

We went 4-2 and the atmosphere was great too. It really reminded me of Peach Jam.

LeBron even came out to a game so that was pretty cool. That was my first time seeing him and I was excited that he was gonna see me play, but I ended up getting hurt.

The crazy thing was that I started off playing really well, but I caught a knee to the thigh and I had to sit after that.

I was mad because I was ballin’ before that, but it was all good.

It’s so crazy that summer ball is over for me!

I just think back to how it all started for me in the third grade and now I’m finished. It’s kinda sad, but I know that I’m just moving on to the next chapter so that’s exciting too.

I had 44 offers and now I’m down to 12: Arkansas, Memphis, N.C. State, Oregon, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Florida and Arizona.

Now I’m going to look in to setting up visits and training to get better so I’ll be ready for next season.

I don’t have any package deals with anyone or anything like that; whoever I play with is fine by me.

I’ll be headed to Nike Skills Academy this week so I’m looking forward to that.

I can’t believe we’re about to start school. It’s been a busy summer so that made the time go by really fast, but it’s crazy that I’m starting my last year of high school.

I don’t know all of the tournaments we’ll be playing in this coming season, but I’m pretty sure that we’re back in the City of Palms.

I’m gonna go ahead and put this out there now: I’m gonna win the dunk contest this year! Haha.

Scottie Lewis got it last year, but I’m gonna get it this year.

It’s definitely good to get some time to just relax now that the summer is basically over.

When I’m not playing basketball I love to play Fortnite. I’m pretty good at it too.

The other thing that I like to do when I’m not hooping is to do magic tricks!

I’m a magician! Haha.

I think, right now, my best trick is to make coins disappear.

I’m gonna have to give you guys some video of me doing my tricks soon.

Stay tuned.

OK, so like most people, I definitely listen to a lot of music; mostly Migos, Drake, Kodak Black and Drake, he’s really doing his thing right now.

OK well that’s it for my first blog, but I just want to thank you for checking it out.

Stay tuned because I’ll be back with another one soon.

