Parents allegedly beat up HS band members after son barred from playing

Parents of a Mississippi high school band member got into a fight with other members of the band after practice, police told FOX13.

According to the outlet, a student was told he would not be allowed to play during the Friday night football game. He went home and told his parents, who returned to the Clarksdale High School (Miss.) practice with the son.

The parents are accused of assaulting students. FOX13 had not yet confirmed if there had been any arrests as of Saturday night.

Police told FOX13 that the student had been in a dispute with a different band member earlier in the day.

One Clarksdale parent, who asked FOX13 to remain anonymous, told the outlet that her son suffered serious enough injuries to remain home.

“He lost his eyesight and his hearing for an hour after he was attacked by this man,” she said. “He stomped his head to the ground, which caused his to lose his eyesight and hearing.”

George Burrage, a band member, told FOX13 that the student and mother attacked him and gave him a knot on the head and a bruised pelvis.

However, FOX13 reported that it also spoke over the phone with a woman “who was with” the accused family. The woman said the parents went to the school to break up the fight, and that the son was the one being attacked.