Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Clay Webb, Oxford

Photo: Mike Lett/Lett's Focus

Clay Webb

School: Oxford (Ala.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-3
Weight: 295
College: Undecided

Webb’s quickness and ability to anchor down after he snaps the ball allows him to dominate defensive linemen.

