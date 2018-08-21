Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Clay Webb, Oxford

Clay Webb
School: Oxford (Ala.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-3
Weight: 295
College: Undecided
Webb’s quickness and ability to anchor down after he snaps the ball allows him to dominate defensive linemen.
