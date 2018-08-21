The next sanctioned high school sport in Arizona could be eSports.

Like any kid playing baseball, all Big Al wants to do is hit dingers.

Webb’s quickness and ability to anchor down after he snaps the ball allows him to dominate defensive linemen.

https://usat.ly/2Pu63Mr

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Clay Webb, Oxford

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.