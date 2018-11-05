Clemson CB commit Sheridan Jones receives Under Armour jersey, celebrates with 'Wonder Woman' mom

Maury High School (Norfolk, Va.) cornerback Sheridan Jones received his Under Armour All-American jersey Monday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Jones told USA TODAY. “I’ve dreamed about this a long time. I was anxious, but being able to put on the jersey for the first time was really exciting.”

A four-star Clemson recruit, the 6-foot-0, 167-pound defensive back is ranked as the No 7 cornerback prospect in the nation and a top-70 overall recruit in the Class of 2019 per ESPN.

He committed to Clemson in April and has remained a Tigers pledge. He has no official or unofficial visits planned, though he does have heavy recruiting interest from other national powers like Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma and nearby Virginia Tech, among others, should he decide to change his mind before the signing period in December.

That seems unlikely based on Jones’ strong connection with the Clemson coaching staff and players.

“The first time I took a visit to Clemson I was there for an elite junior day, I felt the environment there and thought it was the right place for me,” Jones said. “I came back for the spring game and made my decision there. The coaches and team are a real family environment. Once I made my decision I could focus on my senior season.”

For now, Jones is focused on the conclusion to his senior season and the Under Armour game to come, all through which he aims to honor his mother, who raised two brothers and himself alone dating back to when Jones was just two years old.

“I grew up without a father since I was two,” Jones said. “My mom is a mother of three, and they call her Wonder Woman around here. I thank her for raising me the way that she did. … I love to make her smile.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.