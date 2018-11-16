Clemson commit Chez Mellisu is back from injury and thrilled to receive AAG jersey

After being sidelined for the past three weeks with a foot injury, Naples (Fla.) High School running back Chez Melussi couldn’t be more excited about getting back out onto the field in tonight’s regional semifinal game against Fort Myers (Fla.) High School.

“It’s been hard not to be able to be out there playing, but I’ve just been cheering my teammates on and things like that,” Melussi said.“I’m a competitor so I want to be out there playing.”

The good news kept rolling on Friday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“This feels amazing,” said Melussi, a Clemson commit. “It’s a dream come true for me because I always wanted to be in this game. I know that a lot of guys that played in this game went on to do big things so it’s an honor to be picked for it.”

Having Melussi in the backfield will certainly make things easier for the Golden Eagles. This season he’s has rushed for 1,364 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“We’ve had guys like Elan Sommala step up and that’s what it’s all about,” Melussi said. “I know that we’ve got a lot of talent and I’m confident in my teammates, but it’ll be fun to get out there with them again.”

